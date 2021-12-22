Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday launched the government’s nationwide E-Pharmacy platform.

The event took place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Dr Bawumia, speaking at the launch, emphasised the platform is to address challenges faced by members of the public in accessing medicines.

“Today, we are here to launch a top tier innovation that will transform access to pharmaceutical care in Ghana, complementing the Government’s attempt to improve access to and delivery of health care to our more than 30 million population,” he said.

He stated the government recognises the gap in the health sector and pledged commitment to address the challenges.

“While tackling inadequate infrastructure in the health sector, it is disheartening to see people spend so much time moving from one pharmacy to the other in search of medication.

“The innovation in improving pharmacy access to our people through E-Pharmacy can be a game-changer in safeguarding the future of our youth and ensuring rational and responsible access to medicines on a scale we have not yet been able to achieve,” he added.

The E-Pharmacy adds to the growing list of digitised platforms in the country.

The platform will seek to allow clients to know and engage pharmacists before purchasing a drug and deal with fake and counterfeiting medicines to sanitise the system.

Dr Bawumia revealed it will be linked to the database of the Food and Drugs Authority to authenticate the approval or otherwise of the medicines on offer.

It will also check unlicensed pharmacy operations; reduce disparities in the cost of medicines and tackle some of the major administrative and delivery issues that affect the practice of pharmacy.

The Vice President first made mention of the e-pharmacy while delivering a public lecture on Ghana’s digital economy, at the Ashesi University in November.

He explained that the project is being piloted with 45 pharmacies, adding that the public will be able to order and pay for the drugs through mobile money or GhQR (Scan and Pay).