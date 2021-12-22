The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has said the Commemorative Coin is an honour he shares with the Asanteman and Ghana at large.

This is because, for more than two decades since he ascended the Golden Stool, he has not concentrated his peace initiatives to only Asanteman.

He emphasised he has ensured that the entire country benefitted from every initiative taken to ensure peace thrives.

The Asantehene made these remarks when he officially received his gold coin at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, December 20, 2021.

It was presented by officials of Access Bank (the official bankers), Gold Coast Refinery ( minters of the gold coin) and the E ON 3 Group, a business solutions provider, which powered the launch of the gold coin.

The 24-carat gold coins were approved by the Bank of Ghana in honour of his 20th anniversary as the Asantehene.

The coin weighs at least 31.104g and has a diameter of 37mm.

The commemorative coin will be exclusively auctioned to the public and proceeds used to fund the establishment of the Cultural Resource Centre.

The resource centre will also promote traditional and customary conflict resolution in the country.