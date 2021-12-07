Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has opened up on his relationship with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He revealed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show that he was the one who led and secured him a job at the Bank of Ghana.

Describing the second gentleman as his family, Dr Duffuor said he and his (Bawumia) father are very good friends and believes his closeness to his family and one other common friend helped Bawumia to get a job at the Bank of Ghana.

“It is a family thing. Bawumia is like my nephew and I am his uncle. His father and I are very good friends and so he is not a stranger to me. I brought him to the Bank of Ghana. Though it’s been a while I spoke to him, he is just like a family to me,” he said.

Kwabena Duffuor

Asked if Dr Bawumia has called him as the head of the economic management team to consult him on issues affecting the economy, Dr Duffuor said they talk and he believes he is doing his best at his position.

READ ALSO: