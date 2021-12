Gospel act, Diana Asamoah, has attracted reactions as she flaunts herself in latest photos.

Ghanaians have opined that she has upgraded her look following her choice of dressing to a place believed to be a shopping mall.

The evangelist rocked a one sleeved dress and a pair of high heels, coupled with sunglasses to complement her look.

She also had her face fully made up along with a neatly wrapped hair.

The photos have since garnered some comments from her fans.