Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has rejected accusations by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that he is working to distract former President John Mahama from winning the 2024 elections.

According to him, his long years of support and service to the NDC and the country is on record and undisputed.

“Those claims are just wicked and I pray that those people will put their thinking caps on. It is very unfair. Who will serve a country for four years and will not accept anything, no salary, no allowances, no exgratia, why would I be a mole when money is not my problem,” the former Governor of the Central Bank told Serwaa Amihere in an interview with Ghone TV, Monday.

Dr. Duffuor also disclosed that the late President J. J. Rawlings in 2018 urged him to run for the flagbearership of the party but he declined because the timing was not right.

“I felt the time was not right when Rawlings called on me to contest. He said he was going to lead my campaign himself but I didn’t. The only reason I’m doing so now is that I think the party can still do better and it must involve everyone”.

“Why should age matter, the focus should be on what the person brings to the fore and what they are capable of delivering when given the job and my track record proves what I can do in almost every sphere of the economy. My record and the work we are capable of doing should be the driver of the conversation, not age”.