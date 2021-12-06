Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has expressed disgust over some comments the Deputy Majority Leader, Afenyo-Markin made about the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Speaking on Joy News’ NewsFile, Sam George asserted that it is rather unfortunate for Afenyo-Markin to say that the Speaker rushed to the chamber due to pressure from social media commentators.

Afenyo-Markin, speaking on the same platform said that he believes social media reactions had more impact on the Speakers ruling on the 2022 budget.

According to him, while deliberation was underway, Mr, Bagbin alluded to some damning social media reactions directed at him by political commentator Kevin Taylor.

“In the process, the Speaker said that there is a video where Kevin Taylor is insulting him that he was supporting the government to pass the budget, and his own people were insulting him.’’

On the back of this, Afenyo Markin said the Speaker “suddenly gave up on the engagement and said he was going to robe and get into the chamber.

The comments, Sam George has described as unfair, especially being orated on national television.

“It is completely incorrect and unfair for a Majority leader to make such comment about the Speaker, I am so shocked in trying to comprehend such comments from Afenyo,’’ he stressed.

Mr George explained that the Speaker gave the Majority ample time by adjourning parliamentary sitting for 3 hours before returning to the Chamber to rule on the budget, and as such, he was working devoid of pressure.

“Let me say emphatically that the speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes and afforded the NPP 3 hours before he returned into the chamber, so how is it that a man who adjourned for 30 minutes and gave them three hours came back to the chamber because of Kelvin Taylor,’’ he rhetorically asked.

Mr George called on the Deputy Majority Leader to issue an unqualified apology for his utterances.