Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday launched the Ghana Technical Vocational and Education Training (TVET) Service.

This is part of the government’s commitment to prioritise TVET in Ghana and also give it further direction.

The Service brings together all the technical and vocational programmes run by the 19 different Ministries.

The Director-General will report to the Minister and Ministry of Education, just like the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service and other agencies under the Ministry.

The operationalisation of the Service is also to ensure the smooth take-off of the government’s flagship programme Free TVET For All.

Under this initiative, all the TVET Institutions, which are now captured under the Ghana TVET Service, will be included in the next academic year which commences in the February 2022 Computerised School Selection and Placement System for selection by the Junior High School graduates.

The first Director-General of the Service, Mrs Mawusi N. Awity, at the ceremony, pledged commitment to deliver on its mandate.

“We will ensure the acquisition of skills by the youth and the elderly to enable them to create jobs and help move our beloved Ghana forward,” she assured.