Ghana police service in the Ashanti Region is on a manhunt for two suspected robbers at Konongo, a suburb of the Ashanti Region.

The two are being sought for gunning down a mobile money vendor and stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the victim on Tuesday, December 21.

The two suspected armed robbers, according to eye witnesses’ narration to Erastus Asare Donkoh, shot the vendor after he refused to give them the bag containing money.

According to reports, the police have been at the crime scene to access it and to aid them in the investigation of the incident.

Narrating the story on JoyNews, he disclosed that the Regional Police Commander has promised a cash reward for anybody who will volunteer to lead the arrest of the suspects.

Many gathered at the crime scene, shocked over the incident since it is the first time the community had experienced such a crime.