The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Thursday, eulogised the late General Manager of the Multimedia Group’s Joy Brands, Elvis Koku Kwashie.

Mr Kwashie, who is being remembered for his leadership and impact in the Ghanaian media landscape, died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Tuesday night after a short illness.

In expressing his fondest memory of the late seasoned media personality, the Information Minister described Elvis as the epitome of professionalism and care.

“It’s a very heartbreaking moment for everybody, and I think this is one of the biggest institutional losses that, as a Multimedia family, we have suffered because Elvis is the epitome of professionalism mixed with care.

“He’s frank and firm with everybody. Elvis came in as the Deputy Editor when our boss at the time, Matilda Asante Asiedu, was the Editor and I was the host of the Morning Show at the time,” he recalled.

He further mentioned that Elvis Kwashie was always friendly in all his dealings.

“Since I left and became a minister, Elvis is the kind of person who will work with you professionally and even deal with you on a professional level and then after that as a brother, he can call me, and we can have a personal evaluation of [some of the things].”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah indicated that the loss of the man affectionately called The Real Boss is one of the biggest institutional losses in the Multimedia Group and the media fraternity in general.

“So our condolences to Cynthia [Elvis’s wife], the children and the entire family that is gathered at the house and to the entire Multimedia family and the media fraternity as well.”

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in from across the political and media spectra honouring the late media personality.

Former President John Mahama has said the development saddened him.

“I was by his bedside briefly during his period of hospitalisation and feel indeed sad that he was unable to pull through,” he said in a post on Facebook.

The NDC leader eulogised Elvis Kwashie and his immense contribution to shaping the country’s media landscape.

“He was a good person, and his days with the Multimedia Group showcased his professional journalistic trait and a classic example of how to play the gatekeeping role as a media person,” he wrote.

He further commiserated and prayed for guidance for his wife and children and the media conglomerate in this difficult moment.

“We can only thank God for his life, and my heart goes out at this time to his wife, Cynthia, the children, family and The Multimedia Group.”

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.