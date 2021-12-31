A 65-year-old woman has been killed at Adokwai in the Adansi North District of Ashanti Region following a collision between three motorbikes and an Aboboyaa.

Others also sustained various degrees of injuries

in the accident which occurred on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News‘ Isaac Normanyo, some residents blamed the nature of roads for the accident.

A witness said the deceased was on board the Aboboyaa which collided with a first motorbike due to the dusty nature of the road.

The situation, he narrated, led to multiple collisions as the two other riders could not see the danger ahead due to the dust.

The irate resident lamented all attempts to get relevant authorities to fix the road have proven futile despite numerous calls.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary while the injured are undergoing treatment at the Benito Hospital at Dompoase.