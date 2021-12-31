Chief Executive of Telecoms Chamber, Kenneth Ashigbey, says the late General Manager for The Multimedia Group’s Joy Brands, Elvis Koku Kwashie, has written his name in gold.

Speaking on the JoyNews Channel, he said Mr Kwashie would be remembered for all the good works he had done.

Expressing his fondest memory, Mr Ashigbey described him as “someone who has a calm demeanour”, adding that he is also very professional in all his dealings.

“He was such a professional, professional, well, it’s as if some people come into this world and they know that there is somewhere they are going to go so they pack a lot of things into that. I think Elvis has written his name in gold and will be remembered for all the good works that he has done,” Mr Ashigbey said.

Mr Kwashie, who is being remembered for his phenomenal leadership and impact in the Ghanaian media landscape, died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Tuesday night after a short illness.

In expressing his fondest memory of the late seasoned media personality, Ghana’s Information Minister described him as the epitome of professionalism and care.

“It’s a very heartbreaking moment for everybody and I think this is one of the biggest institutional losses that as a Multimedia family we have suffered because Elvis is the epitome of professionalism mixed with care.

“He’s frank and firm with everybody. Elvis came in as the Deputy Editor when our boss at the time, Matilda Asante Asiedu was the Editor and I was the host of the Morning Show at the time,” he recalled.

Also, former President John Mahama has said the development saddens him.

“I was by his bedside briefly during his period of hospitalisation and feel indeed sad that he was unable to pull through,” he said in a post on Facebook.

The NDC leader eulogised Elvis Kwashie and his immense contribution to shaping the country’s media landscape.