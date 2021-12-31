North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been adjudged the Best Performing MP for 2021.

This was in a rating done by Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen.

Dubbed Ekosii sen Awards, it was in recognition of the MP’s hard work in the eighth parliament.

The team used benchmarks based on tangible projects executed in their constituencies, performance on the floor of Parliament, their visibility in the constituency and social media presence.

The young politician has dominated headlines in 2021 for various advocacies.

Notably was a controversy he stirred when he alleged that President Nana Akufo-Addo hired a private jet at the cost of ¢2.8 million on his travels to France, Belgium, and South Africa at the expense of tax burdened Ghanaians.

He later alleged that the President had once again chartered another luxurious aircraft on his recent foreign trips to the UK and Germany.

He filed urgent questions in Parliament in his quest to seek transparency and accountability on the cost of the trips.

However, all his attempts to get the relevant stakeholders to provide answers have proven futile over claims that it is a matter of security.

But the MP says it is not the end of the road and has revealed steps have been initiated to trigger a bipartisan probe into the travels.