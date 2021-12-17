North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed steps have been initiated to trigger a bipartisan probe into President Nana Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels.



According to him, that is the most potent option available following the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah’s decision not to disclose the travel details.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Ablakwa noted the motion has already been filed by him and some colleague Minority MPs.



“The motion was filed by myself, Zanetor, Agalga, Ato Forson, and other colleagues for a bipartisan parliamentary probe to understand why this recklessness and whether it was needful.

“The motion has been advertised before so it means the Speaker has admitted it but yet to progress to the next stage which includes the formation of the committee,” he explained.



Mr Ablakwa indicated another option was to challenge the matter at the Supreme Court or better still consider a public protest if the President continues to charter flights for foreign trips.

He further proposed, “it will also be prudent that if the President doesn’t want the current presidential jet, we can auction and get a good rate to top up and buy a new one that meets his specifications.”

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, had assured the National Security Minister will make available to Parliament the cost of the president’s latest foreign trips, insisting government has nothing to hide.

But appearing before the House on Friday, the Minister, Mr Dapaah indicated it was a matter of confidentiality, hence cannot be divulged.

