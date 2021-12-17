Life is going on for controversial actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, after swerving a 90-day custodial sentence for publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

Two days after the Court of Appeal set her free from Nsawam Prison and reversed her sentence to a GHS 12,000 fine, Poloo is already posting on her social media platforms.

Her first post was to show gratitude to her well-wishers who one way or the other ensured her release as well as to announce that she is finally as free as a bird.

She posted a photo of herself and her son, Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu, to subtly express how she has missed her seven-year-old only child.

The bond between Akuapem Poloo and her son is an enviable one, for which she landed on the wrong side of the law.

Following the nude post with her son she shared on his birthday, June 30, she has been ‘frustrated by the law’.

From an initial conviction based on her guilty plea to 90-day sentencing, securing bail after eight days, dismissal of her appeal, and re-ordering to complete her jail term, the actress has been through it all.

Good news finally came her way on Wednesday, December 15 when the Court of Appeal tampered justice with mercy over her status of being a single mother.

RELATED

She is finally back together with her son and has pledged to turn a new leaf.