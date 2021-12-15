Controversial actress Akuapem Poloo is once again a free woman after the latest ruling by the Court of Appeal.

The Court, on Wednesday, December 15, ruled to stop a custodial 90-day sentence she was serving in exchange for a fine of GHS 12,000.

This was after her lawyer, Andy Vortia, made an appeal against the High Court’s dismissal of her initial appeal which ruled for her to complete the 82-day term.

The actress had served eight days before her bail.

Acting on the initial sentence, a three-panel bench of the Court of Appeal ruled that the decision was not to quash the initial ruling, as it was in the right direction.

However, it is reported that the court took into consideration, her eight-year-old son and her status as a single mother.

The court also tampered justice with mercy on the basis that the charges of publication of obscene material and domestic violence is her first encounter with the law.

Akuapem Poloo was arrested and subsequently charged on July 6, 2020, for posting a nude photo of herself kneeling in front of her son to mark his birthday.

She was heavily chastised by the Gender Ministry and Child Rights International, who took up the matter.

