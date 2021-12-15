Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern Region has called the bluff of the Minority in Parliament who are bent on ensuring the 2022 Budget is rejected.

Samuel Ayeh-Paye said their conduct is just to win the confidence of members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are disappointed in them.

He was reacting to the conduct of the Minority MPs on the Special Budget Committee considering the budget estimates of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Two Deputy Chairpersons, Dr Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey, and their colleagues were kicked out of the meeting for failing to justify the absence of the EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa.

The NDC MPs have vowed that until the EC Chairperson comes before them, her budget for the next fiscal year will not be approved.

Former MP Ayensuano

But Hon. Ayeh-Paye on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, described the conduct of the MPs as unpatriotic.

Having been an MP for over 12 years, he said it is unparliamentary to make public what happens at Special Budget Committee sittings.

“As Chairman for the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament, I directed then Railways Minister to justify his budget before his subsequent budget will be approved. I didn’t make noise about it since it is not the practice,” he stressed.

The former Ayensuano MP said he is not surprised about the conduct of the Minority because they have vowed to make the country ungovernable for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Ayeh-Paye maintained that in spite of the machinations of the Minority, the 2022 budget will be passed.