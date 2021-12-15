Rapper Medikal has finally opened up after he was arrested by the police for brandishing a gun on social media.

According to him, he has taken a lesson from the experience because he was ignorant about the law with regards to showing off guns on the digital platform.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show, he said: I didn’t know it was an offence or a crime. I thought brandishing was when you are in the public but not when you are in a car and you post on Snapchat. But now I have learnt from it.

He urged Ghanaians, especially his colleague celebrities to avoid certain lifestyles that will eventually cause problems for them in the future.

I would urge people to be careful about what they post on social media. I have learnt that with any action I take anything can happen. Right now I don’t know what might land me in trouble. I never knew it would happen [SIC], he added.

Meanwhile, after he spent days in prison and was released, Medikal unfollowed many people on social media.

Reacting to it, he said: I unfollowed a lot of people because I didn’t wanna see some things on social media and I was traumatised… I didn’t mean people didn’t show me love, he explained.

Nonetheless, the Accra Circuit Court 4 has adjourned the case involving musicians, Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale and Samuel Frimpong (Medikal) to January 25, 2022.

The adjournment follows pleas by their lawyers when they reappeared before the court on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Jerry Avenorgbo, a lawyer for Shatta Wale, appealed to the court to grant his client the opportunity to attend some programmes outside the country during the festive season.

Pobbi Banson, the lawyer for Medikal, also prayed the court that his client would be on trips to perform at events during the festivities.