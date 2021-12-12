The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has explained that one of its platforms, ERESULTS.WAECGH.OR, used for checking of results experienced a technical hitch last Friday, December 10, 2021 between 4.45 p.m. and 6.00p.m.

A message posted on its website, explained that the hitch resulted in subjects which originally had Grade B3 with the interpretation, GOOD being changed to Grade A1.

It explained that ordinarily, Grade A1 was interpreted as EXCELLENT, adding that “with the interpretation of A1 as GOOD still showing, it clearly indicated an error.”

Anxiety

It would be recalled that yesterday there was a rumour that the WAEC website was hacked and that the original results of candidates were changed.

The incident resulted in anxiety among candidates, parents and the general public.

Shut down

“The system has been shut down and the problem resolved,” the message said.

It assured members of the public that “our Results Database is secure and intact.”

It apologised sincerely to the members of the public for the anxiety and inconvenience caused.