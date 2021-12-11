Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, also known as King ‘Tonto’ has arrived in Ghana for business and she received a beautiful welcome by some of her fans in Ghana.

In a video shared by actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger via her Instagram page, an excited team was seen at the Kotoka International Airport welcoming Tonto Dikeh with traditional songs.

At the sound of the music, the actress could not hide her excitement and started dancing with the team.

However, she was hindered by her shoes, hence she took them off to enable her dance appropriately.

People at the venue were stunned by the way Tonto was excited about her arrival in Ghana and how she was happily welcomed by her fans.

While dancing, people could be heard screaming and hailing her: “King Tonto” to the tune of the drum and music.

Check out some of the videos below: