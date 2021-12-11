The Central Region has become one of the first regions in the country to record zero cases of Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The region has so far recorded 4,907 cases out of which 98% of the number have recovered completely.

Speaking at a media briefing in Cape Coast, deputy regional director of public health, Dr Kwabena Sarpong, said the region currently has recorded zero active cases.

“So far we have confirmed 4,907 cases from the beginning when we first recorded a case, the majority of these cases have recovered.

“Unfortunately, we have recorded some deaths as well and at the last count, our total death stood at 31 and this excludes other deaths that came in that we are yet to validate… but we have to validate those deaths before we can add to the count of 31.

“So as I speak, we do not have any active cases in any of our districts, Cape Coast, Assin Fosu and Efutu have traditionally been the district’s recording relatively high number of cases. We do not have any active cases in any of our districts,” he said.

Dr Sarpong said currently the region has five testing centres with one at Kasoa, Effutu, Apam, Assin Fosu and two in Cape Coast for testing both sick and suspected cases.

According to the Central Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Akosua Agyeiwah-Sarpong, over 400,000 people in the Region have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccines.

She urged residents in the region to avail themselves for vaccination against Covid-19 to achieve herd immunity.

Government has a target of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of the year.