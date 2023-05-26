Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has opened up about her determination to live a long and healthy life after revealing she has a ‘bad heart’.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to make this known.

She said she wants to live long, adding that her primary purpose in life is to ensure that she can be there for her son.

Tonto wrote: “As part of my birthday gift to myself, I have decided to LIVE A LONG LIFE by gifting me a membership to a gym.

“I am 38 years old woman with a bad heart. This is not fun, nor do I like it here, but it’s my third day, and I can only say I breathe better, my pulse is open, my blood is pumping, and I am overall in pain. But I have a goal.

“I have a dream To live a long and healthy life for my son.”

She also stated that she will always be a surgery girl.

“I am and will always be a surgery girl (Lipo and all) but I realize also that all the millions I put into making my body will be a waste without Exercise and Waist trainers, Faha etc.

“If you are looking for motivation today, let me be yours. I am the laziest woman on earth when it comes to fitness, but what I have is extreme strength. I love being lazy. It’s my comfort zone. But I am here today.”