More donations and gifts are coming through for contestants of Keta SHTS who made Volta Region proud in the just-ended National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The latest donation is from a Philanthropist based in the UK, Madam Rose Ivy Quashie, according to the coordinator of the Ketasco team, Issac Boateng.

He noted that Madam Quashie, who hails from Adafienu in Ketu South, was impressed with the excellent performance of the students, particularly, Francisca Lamini, hence her donation to ensure they put up a splendid performance next year.

Torgbui Yador I of Atito donated the cash price to the students on behalf of the UK-based philanthropist.

Mad. Rose Ivy Quarshie in the middle

He said the donation is to thank the students for putting Volta Region on the map when it comes to the study of Science and Maths.

Torgbui Yador I used the opportunity to encourage the contestants to focus on their studies so they can undertake greater endeavors in the future.

“Madam Rose Ivy Quashie donated the gift through me to these brilliant students and I am happy about the donations and I also wish I have extra money to give them,” Torgbui Yador told JoyNews.

Also, Torgbui Yador entreated all old students across the globe to assist Ketasco in any way possible, especially in terms of infrastructural development.

On his part, the headmaster of the school, Issac Kofi Dzidzienyo said the presentation came at a good time to help the students.

Mr Dzidzienyo used the opportunity to urge for some of the donations to be targeted at the entire team instead of an individual.

He noted that the school has had many challenges since the main structures were erected in 1961.

According to Mr Dzidzienyo, the school’s population is over 3,000 but the institution lacks a lot of things that needed to be addressed urgently by the government.

He said there is a need for an expansion of infrastructure, especially when it comes to the washrooms, the Assembly hall and classrooms.