Anita Sefa Boakye, daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel in Kumasi, and her husband, Barima Osei Mensah, have visited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The two visited the Asantehene with Anita’s parents, Mr and Mrs Sefa Boakye, also in attendance.

In photos from the visit shared by Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, on his Instagram page, Anita dressed in a cream-coloured lace outfit.

Her husband, who is the owner of Adinkra Pie, wore kente cloth in a traditional style.

In one of the photos, Anita and Barima stood to the left and right of Otumfuo while he sat on his throne.

Later, Anita’s parents who wore white outfits joined them to take some shots with the Asantehene.

Below is the post by the actor:

READ ALSO: