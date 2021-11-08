Adinkra Pie CEO's jaw-dropping thanksgiving reception videos, photos

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, got married to Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of the owner of the famous hospitality edifice, Anita Hotel on Friday, November 5.

The traditional wedding held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region saw a splash of beautiful Kente and a pop of the Ashanti culture.

The wedding reception on Saturday evening had top musicians Amakye Dede, Stonebwoy, Efya and Akwaboah performing to excite the latest couple in town.

The thanksgiving reception kicked off on Sunday at the forecourt of Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The bride’s outfits, which were designed by Quophi Akotuah Ghana and Pistis, made the bride look all elegant for her special day.

The freshest couple in town arrived in a 2000 gold Plymouth Prowler.

Anita Sefa Boakye. Credit: Focus and Blur – Instagram @FocusNBlur

Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah. Credit: Focus and Blur – Instagram @FocusNBlur

Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah. Credit: Focus and Blur – Instagram @FocusNBlur