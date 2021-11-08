Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has lauded his players following their hard-fought win over Bechem United.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse maintained their perfect start of the season over the weekend.

After months of playing away from home, Kotoko hosted the Haunters at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the matchday 2 games.

After a difficult first half, the Porcupine Warriors finally broke the deadlock with a spot-kick by skipper of the side, Abdul Ganiu in the 85th minute.

However, Samuel Boateng headed home the winner in the 93rd minute to secure all three points.

Speaking after the win, Prosper Ogum believes they have a perfect system and heaped praises on his players for sticking to their shape.

READ ALSO

“It was a very good game and victory against Bechem United is good for me because if you look at how tactical the game was, they were very defensively organised and because of that they didn’t allow us to play those penetrative passes and it was difficult for us to actually get the ball behind their defense,.

“We still keep to our game plan and we always trust in our process even when it is difficult we trust that we can still score so no matter the situation we don’t change our style. We keep to the shape, game plan and keep to the principles involved in the game plan,” he added.

Kotoko will be hosted by Babiani Gold Stars in the matchday 3 games at the Dun’s Park.