Famed Nigerian comedian and artiste, Gordons, has concluded that true love still exists after his aged mother found her better half.

Despite being in her peak age of 72, Gordon’s mother has found the bone of her bone and has cemented their union with a traditional wedding.

The ceremony that took place over the weekend, November 6, saw her in the arms of her husband as they make merry with guests present.

Gordons, captioning the picture of the wedding, wrote “my mother got married yesterday at the age of 72. Don’t tell me true love doesn’t exist. Congratulations mama.”

Overwhelmed by the show of support for his mother’s happiness, Nigerians have reacted and congratulated the new couple.

While others applauded her for being patient with her love of 50 years, others opined the wedding should have come earlier.