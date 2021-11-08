Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson, has stunned fans and followers with adorable photos to mark her mum’s birthday.

Her mum, Margaret Gaddy, turned a year older on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

The elated daughter, who could not keep calm over the milestone, took to her Twitter page to celebrate her.

The photos spotted an evergreen light skin woman in a lovely pose with her daughter, depicting the bond that exists between them.

In one of the photos, the family was captured in white top and jeans outfits, beaming with smiles.

Another captured a solo image of Madam Gaddy looking smart in a dress as she flaunts her ponytail natural hair.

Posting the photos, she captioned: Today is mama’s birthday backed by love and cake emojis.