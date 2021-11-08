Head coach for Hasaacas Ladies, Yusif Basigi, has opened up on his side’s preparedness ahead of today’s game against Malian side, AS Mande.

Hasaacas Ladies proved to be formidable when they comfortably beat Equatorial Guinea’s Malabo Kings 3-1 in their first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League.

Yusif expressed their approach ahead of this crucial game against the Malabo Kings this evening.

He explained how crucial this game is for the Ghanaian side to qualify to the next phase of the championship.

“We are going all-out, this is a very crucial match because AS Mande who lost their first game will need a win today to stay in the competition,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show. “We need a win today to advance to the next phase of the competition.

READ ALSO

“We are approaching this game with all seriousness and full concentration,” he said.

The coach further clarified the need for them to win this crucial match and different strategies laid down ahead of the game.

“We are taking it normal after the first win. This is not the time to jubilate though we have an advantage over the first win. So we are taking every game serious.

“We have mapped our strategies and have different tactics to meet them. I won’t change the team I used for the first game but there have been variations in our tactics for this game.”

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 17:00GMT at the 30 June Stadium.