Mother of actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson, has earned the love and praises of social media users over her latest photo.

Miss Nelson took to her Instagram page to drop the rare photo of her evergreen mother as she testifies of her undying love.

In the photo, the actress’ mother was spotted looking smart in a dress as she flaunts her pony tail natural hair.

She gave an ‘unlooking pose’ as the camera gazes at her in her compound.

Actress Yvonne Nelson’s mother

Miss Nelson, posting the adorable photo, captioned it: “Imagine having a mama like this ❤️.”

Many fans and colleague actors, who were shocked over the photo of the anti-ageing woman, have expressed their love for her.