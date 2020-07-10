Actress and social commentator, Yvonne Nelson, has stunned social media users with an unthinkable action.

She has been spotted in a new video kissing the feet of colleague actor Adjetey Annang widely known as Pusher.

The two were believed to be shooting a movie scene when Miss Nelson run out of the room to inform the Director she had just watched an old video of Pusher.

Mr Annang, who seemed confused as Miss Nelson held his leg, asked her to stand up, yet she would not stop and insisted on hailing him.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of herself screaming legend.

She captioned it: “Had to kiss his leg. CELEBRATING a LEGEND. His face when he saw me coming.”

Watch the video below: