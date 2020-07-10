The office of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic, has announced the immediate closure of the office.

The closure is due to the unfortunate spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The decision, which is aimed at protecting staff and potential visitors, will be reviewed after two weeks.

READ ALSO:

The former President urged Ghanaians to be mindful of their personal discipline and care “as we work to combat the disease.”

He called on all to wear their masks, maintain appropriate social distancing, cough etiquette and general hygiene protocols.

Check out full statement below: