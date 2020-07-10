Former President Jerry John Rawlings has taken his turn to acquire the new voters’ identity card in the ongoing registration exercise.

Mr Rawlings on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the company of his daughter, Dr Zanetor Rawlings successfully registered at the PWD Maintenance centre in the Klottey Korley Constituency.

His presence is said to have drawn a large crowd which compelled him to depart the premises soon after obtaining his card.

Taking to social media, he shared photos as he went through the registration process.

Watch the photos below:

Mr Rawlings at the registration centre

Mr Rawlings and daughter, Dr Zanetor Rawlings

Mr Rawlings going through the Covid-19 protocols