Two teachers of the Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School (SHS) have been asked to step aside following the death of a final year student.

According to the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), the move is to pave way for investigations into the matter.

The two are Owusu Ansah Seth, a senior housemaster and Anthony Awotwe, a housemaster for the Densu House where the deceased student resided.

This follows the interdiction of the headmistress, Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa on Wednesday.

The Regional Director of the GES, Mary Owusu Achiaw,, speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, disclosed a committee had been set up to probe the incident.

ALSO READ:



“Whether they will come back or not will depend on the recommendation of the committee but for now, they have been also asked to step aside until the committee finishes its work,” she added.