A video online reveals the moment a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School (SHS) struggled to death.

The student, who wore a white T-shirt, was seen sitting on a table on the school compound with four male students around trying to help him.

The video, captured by some students of the KNUST SHS, shows the now deceased groaning in pain supported by some of his colleagues on campus.

Some people, believed to be teachers of the school, who were holding papers, watched on and enjoyed hearty conversations.

Armed police were brought in on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to restore order after students of the school went on a demonstration over the death of one of their colleagues on campus.

They accused school authorities of leaving the boy, who complained of stomach upset, unattended to for almost three hours in the care of his colleagues due to the fear of Covid-19.

Watch the video below: