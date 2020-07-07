A shocking video online has captured moments security personnel uncovered dead bodies and skeletons during a raid in a ‘Juju’ man’s house.
Though the location of the said raid is not known, the suspect, who is currently in police custody, is said to be a Togolese.
In the video, sighted on Instagram, some people are seen screaming while retrieving dead bodies buried underneath a huge pit in the compound.
ALSO READ:
- How deadly fetish priest, ‘Power 1’ and his colleague murdered and buried a biochemist, others in their shrine [read]
Reports indicate he was arrested together with his 30 servants.
Watch photo below: