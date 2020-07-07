A man, believed to be in his sixties, Kodjo Awutor, is confined to a hospital bed after unidentified persons shot him at Yeji in the Pru East District in the Bono East region.

The victim, narrating his ordeal to Adom News, said the incident happened around 12 midnight when he heard unusual footsteps in his compound house.

Being a gardener, his first guess was some domestic animals had entered his home to consume his plants, but a walk around the house proved him wrong.

Mr Awutor narrated how his curiousness made him reach out for a torch to have a proper view of what was producing the noise.

However, two gunshots, one to his arm and another to his rib left him screaming for help as the unidentified persons took to their heels.

Mr Awutor is sure the culprits are not thieves, but rather targeted gunmen since nothing was taken from his home.

Meanwhile, he is currently receiving treatment at St. Mathias Hospital at Yeji.