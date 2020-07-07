A disqualified New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in the just-ended primary of the Bekwai constituency of the Ashanti region says he ready is to contest as an independent candidate.

The aspirant, lawyer Amofa-Agyemang, who contended Joseph Osei-Owusu, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, was disqualified from the race, paving way for the latter to go unopposed.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, he disclosed he was poised for victory.

ALSO READ:

“My decision is to satisfy the disgruntled supporters who have even refused to participate in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise,” he said.

Lawyer Amofah Agyemang added he is still a member of NPP and will campaign massively for President Nana Akufo-Addo come December 7.

Meanwhile, Mr Osei-Owusu says he is not perturbed over his decision.