Nifahene of Dominase-Bekwai in the Ashanti region, Barimaba Nana Edusei Poku, has revealed why residents are resisting attempts for its Member of Parliament (MP), Joe Osei Owusu to contest the parliamentary primary unopposed.

To Nana Poku, a decision for a candidate to contest unopposed lies with the constituents and not an independent decision of the constituency executives.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he urged Mr Owusu, who doubles as a 2nd Deputy Speaker in Parliament not to be afraid of competition if he believes he has been diligent serving his constituents.

He revealed the constituency has not witnessed any major development since the incumbent MP assumed office despite the massive endorsement after his heart-warming promises.

Due to this, they believe there must be a level playing field for all eligible candidates to contest the race as is the principle of democracy to bring the desired development.

About a week ago, some Bekwai NPP supporters besieged the party’s office to protest an alleged plot to deny their preferred candidate, lawyer Amofa Agyemang a place in the parliamentary race.

The supporters threatened to vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress if their candidate is not allowed to contest.

Despite the fierce resistance from supporters, the Constituency Chairman, Mr Adu Gyamfi, claimed their decision to stop Mr Agyemang from contesting is because he is not a card bearing member of the party.