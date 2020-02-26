The leadership of Ghana’s parliament has threatened to make journalists unwanted guests in the house if they failed to channel their reportage in the interest of the House.

The development follows the displeasure of the speaker over journalists’ failure to cover the debate on the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, spearheaded the decision when he raised concerns over journalists giving regard to Member of Parliament for Elembele, Emmanuel Armah Buah who addressed the house on the energy sector at the expense of the SONA.

The Speaker of Parliament, Majority and Minority leaders have claimed for themselves the authority to decide which issues reporters should pay attention to and threaten to withdraw accreditation of any outlet that fails to cooperate, Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo lamented in a Facebook post.

Giving his stance on the matter, Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye ruled he would not exercise any reservations in withdrawing the permits of journalists from observing proceedings.

Below is Mr Gakpo’s post: