Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency has taken his colleague legislators who benefitted from Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFund) scholarship to the cleaners, describing them as “greedy”.

Ken Agyapong said the decision by his colleagues, especially MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo and MP for Manhyia South, Mathew Opoku Prempeh to rob needy but brilliant students off their entitlements is “shameful”.

Opinions are divided over whether or not MPs who benefitted from the GetFund scholarship can be classified as needy.

Though some think they qualify, majority believe they are well positioned and have the resources to fund their own education.

In support, Hon Ken Agyapong said he is appalled by the conduct of the MPs who could afford yet went for government scholarship

The outspoken Assin Central MP singled out Adwoa Safo for ‘disgracing’ herself by going in for such a scholarship.

“Is Adwoa Safo claiming that she can’t afford 24,000, it’s a shame…Adwoa is so industrious, she is into several businesses, his father [and] I could have even paid for her so I am surprised that she will go and take GHC 22,000, it’s cheap on her side, very cheap…,” he fumed on Accra-based Oman FM monitored by Adomonline.com

Ken Agyapong said the scholarship amount is ‘peanut’ for the Dome-Kwabenya MP who could even afford a business class airplane ticket.

