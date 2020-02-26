Photos of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a winter jacket in Norway has got social media talking.

The talks suggest many Ghanaians are surprised to see the President in cold weather apparels because they are used to seeing him wear either suits or or African prints.

In one of the photos, the Ghanaian president is seen in the winter jackets seated in the company of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano.

On Tuesday, 25th February, 2020, at the invitation of the Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, I visited Svalbard, the Norwegian archipelago situated between continental Norway and the North Pole, to witness the deposit of some 60,000 new seed samples into the Svalbard Seed Vault.

The Svalbard seed vault is an attempt to ensure against the loss of seeds in other gene-banks during large-scale regional or global crises.

Tuesday’s deposit is the first big deposit to the Arctic facility since its upgrade, to future-proof it against climate change, taking the total number of seeds in the vault to more than a million, the President posted on his official Facebook wall.

Find the photos below:

President Akufo-Addo’s official visit to Norway: Svalbard Seed Deposit Vault.

