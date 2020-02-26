A Bench Warrant has been issued against New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalist, Hajia Fati.

The court order issued today, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, by the presiding judge of the Adjabeng Magistrate Court, Judge Isaac Addo, follows Ms Fati’s failure to appear before the court since December 4, 2019 for a final ruling on the criminal case between her and Ohemaa Sakyiwaa Ahwenepa of the Multimedia Group Limited.

Ohemaa Sakyiwaa Ahwenepa

Judge Addo, adjourned the case to March 5, 2020 to deliver the court’s final judgement on the matter.

Background

Adom FM’s Charity Akosua Sakyiwaa, popularly known as Ohemaa Sakyiwaa Ahwenepa, was on May 2018, assaulted by the staunch New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter Ms Fati at the party’s headquarters.

Ms Fati allegedly punched the lips of the radio presenter for attempting to take shots of her after she (Hajia Fati) tried to prevent then suspended Second Vice Chairman of the party, Sammy Crabbe from picking a form for the Chairmanship position.

In her defense, Ms Fati said she took the reporter for an onion seller as the reporter neither sought her permission prior to taking photos of her nor did she introduce herself as a journalist.

The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court, presided over by her ladyship Gifty Adjei Addo, on December 2, 2019 awarded a total cost of GH¢ 10,000.00 against the vociferous NPP supporter for assaulting the Multimedia Group reporter.

“Hajia Fati violated the reporter’s fundamental human rights to free expression in the exercise of her profession as a journalist,” the judge ruled.