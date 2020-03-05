New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalist, Hajia Fati, has been declared wanted on bench warrant by the Ghana Police Service due to her continuous show of disrespect to the Adjabeng Magistrate Court.

This follows several efforts, including issuing a bench warrant against her, by the court to get the staunch NPP supporter to appear before it.

She is to be arrested on sight by the police.

Madam Fati and her lawyer on March 5, 2020, again failed to appear before the Adjabeng Magistrate Court for the final ruling on the criminal case between her and Adom FM reporter, Ohemaa Sakyiwaa Ahwenepa.

Reacting to Ms Fati’s show of contempt for the court, a furious Judge Isaac Addo, asserted the final ruling on the matter will be given on March 13, 2020, whether the defendant and her counsel appeared before the court or not, making this the third time the final ruling on the matter had been adjourned since December 4, 2019.

Background

Adom FM’s Charity Akosua Sakyiwaa, popularly known as Ohemaa Sakyiwaa Ahwenepa, was on May 2018, assaulted by the NPP supporter at the party’s headquarters.

In her defense, Ms Fati said she took the reporter for an onion seller as the reporter neither sought her permission prior to taking photos of her nor did she introduce herself as a journalist.

The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court, presided over by her ladyship Gifty Adjei Addo, on December 2, 2019 awarded a total cost of GH¢ 10,000.00 against the vociferous NPP supporter for assaulting the Multimedia Group reporter.