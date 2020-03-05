Ghana’s youngest talented disc jockey, DJ Switch, has been spotted taking lessons from eight-time America’s Grammy-award-winning music icon, DJ Skrillex in Los Angeles, California.

In a post on her Instagram page, days after she got signed with an American Talent agency Buchwald, DJ Switch thanked DJ Skrillex for teaching her skills to up her game in the entertainment space.

Elated DJ Switch, real name Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, thanked him saying:

Thank you so much DJ @skrillex for sharing your knowledge and skills with me yesterday at your studio. I truly enjoyed spinning and jamming with you and look forward to another session on my next visit to LA!!! Thanks for everything.

Special shout out and THANK YOU to @lexingit for making this happen, You and @prophlogic are the BEST!!! #switchup👌

The young DJ has been out of the country making connections and inking deals that will propel her music craft up the music ladder and again put Ghana on the map.