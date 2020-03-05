Rose Wanjiku and John Njoroge (not their real names) met while doing shoe business and one thing led to another and before they knew it, they were already in love.

However, during family introductions, the worse happened after their parents told them to call off their relationship since they were both brother and sister – Njoroge’s father had relations with Wanjiku’s mother leading to her conception, thus making them half-siblings.

They were, however, oblivious of their blood relations since they had never seen each other before.

Speaking to Kameme TV, the two painfully narrated how they had to douse their flaming love after they found out that they were half-siblings as Njoroge’s father had had relations with Wanjiku’s mother leading to her birth.

“After I took her for introduction to my parents, I was told my father had another wife and we were thus brother and sister,” Njoroge narrated.

Their parents, thus, forced them to call off their relationship since in the African culture and of course as Christians; it is unacceptable for brothers and sisters to be married.

“I cannot even fall in love with another person because I am scared he will also turn out to be my relative,” said a distraught Wanjiku.