Nigerian rapper Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, is no doubt one of the most loved artistes in the music industry at the moment.

This is evident in how dedicated fans go the extra mile just to show how much love they have for the rapper.

Just recently, a lady became a viral internet sensation, after a photo of her tattooed back surfaced on social media.

The lady, who is no doubt a strong fan of Naira Marley, willfully went through the pain of getting a bust size tattoo of the rapper on her back.

However, that was not all she did.

Also spotted beside the tattoo is a word often used to describe the fan base of the Soapy crooner. The word Marlian was spelt out in block letters.

But, social media users roasted her saying the tattooist didn’t do a good job.

According to most of them, what she has on her back doesn’t resemble Naira Marley in any way.

Check out some of the reactions below: