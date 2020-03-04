Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has taken American television station, Fox 5 News, to the cleaners for condemning popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown for kissing her daughter.

Hon. Agyapong said the TV station lacked understanding of Ghanaian culture and as such had no moral right to describe the actress’ way of showing affection to her child “as disgusting”.

The Kumawood actress was captured on a video licking cake from the hand and lips of her daughter during her first birthday celebration.

Some bloggers posted the video online and the posts have since generated some controversies but Fox 5 News took the controversies a notch higher when they allowed pundits to lampoon the over 40-year-old mother of one.

But responding to Fox 5 News, a livid Ken Agyapong said the television station with international repute demonstrated “crass-ignorance”

Kennedy Agyapong, MP, Assin Central

He said for a woman who has suffered for the fruit of the womb, what Nana Ama McBrown did was a tip of the iceberg.

The Assin Central MP recounted how he met the elated actress at Heathrow airport after delivery and she narrated how she suffered to get her child to corroborate his claim.

Ken Agyapong blamed the bloggers who posted video of the private event on social media for subjecting Nana Ama McBrown to public ridicule.

“We are misusing social media and it is very sickening. If these bloggers had not posed the video, will Fox News have the effrontery to do this,” he fumed on Accra-based Oman FM.

Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman