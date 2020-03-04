A 27-year-old man, Akwasi Koduah, has been suffering from two weeks of penis erection after sleeping with his former girlfriend with whom he reunited recently.

Akwasi and his girlfriend broke up two years ago and only reunited recently, and they had sex.

According to him, three days after the sexual encounter, he suffered prolonged erection accompanied with unbearable pain, and was admitted at the hospital, where he could not get help.

He said he resorted to a fetish priest called Nana One, who took a foul, cat, dog, sheep and other items from him but to no avail.

It was during his encounter with the fetish priest that he found out that during his separation from his girlfriend, the lady got involved with that fetish priest who charmed her without her knowledge, so it was the charm that had caused Akwasi’s predicament.