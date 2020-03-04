Highlife music legend Nana Kwame Ampadu, has finally told the story behind the name Agatha in one of his most popular songs, titled Agartha.

song was his wife.

According to him, the song Agartha is a true love story of a woman he was once married to, adding that ordinary words were not enough to express his love for the said woman hence his decision to do so through a song.

“Agatha used to be my wife; I married her in the year 1990. The lyrics in the song are a true love story. I loved Agatha very much and that was how I could express my love to her,” he told Abeiku Santana.

Narrating how he met Agatha, the highlife idol said they met in Bouake, Ivory Coast when he went there for a musical concert.

“Agartha came to the concert and after the concert, I asked someone to bring her to my hotel and the rest is history,” he said.

Nana Ampadu who has been in five different marriages and has ten children from them, said most of his songs which had names like Susana and Konadu are names he just loves.