Government has initiated plans to amend the Customs Law to disallow the importation of vehicles that have been used for a decade or more.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, has told Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday that the decision was premised on the establishment of vehicle assembling outlets of some automobile companies in the country.

“Government is seeking to promote the manufacture and assembling of vehicles in the country and in order to do these, a number of incentives have been provided to prospective automobile companies that would be set up,” she said.

Vehicle manufacturers or assemblers such as Volkswagen, Nissan, Toyota among others registered under the Government-wide Acquisition Management Development Programme (GAMDP), shall be permitted to import fully built units (FBUs) of vehicles into the country at rebate customs excise duties.

According to Mrs Osei-Asare, the Customs Act, 2015 when amended, will prohibit the importation of salvaged motor vehicles comprising wrecked, destroyed, or physically damaged by collision, fire, water or other occurrences as well as specified motor vehicles over 10 years of age into the country.

Ghana’s laws currently allow overaged vehicles into the country after payment of some sort of penalty.